Ruth "Shirley" (Lavers) Johnson

September 7, 1921 ~ October 12, 2022 (age 101)

It is with the greatest sadness that the Johnson family announces the passing of Ruth Shirley Johnson on October 12, in Halifax, NS, at the age of 101. Born on September 7, 1921, Shirley Johnson (nee Lavers) was raised in Parrsboro, Nova Scotia. Her father was David Lavers, proprietor of D.A. Lavers General Merchant in Parrsboro and her mother was Nell McLaughlin, a school teacher from Economy. Shirley’s family had McLaughlin and Lavers relatives throughout Cumberland and Colchester Counties.