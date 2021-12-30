Samantha Jean Keenan

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our sweet and beloved Samantha “Sammy” Jean Keenan, surrounded by family and friends, in the ICU at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Edmonton, AB on Monday, December 13, 2021, age 31 years. Samantha was born in Charlottetown, November 17, 1990 to late Elizabeth “Lize” Keenan. Survived and remembered fondly by her sister Stephanie Keenan, brother Kyle Keenan, her Nanny Claudia “Rusty” Keenan, Aunt Pam Keenan, cousin Rahne Keenan and niece Peyton Keenan. Also survived and deeply missed by her Godparents Jean and Blaine MacNeill, her “Neicy” Denise Cheverie, Chris Cheverie, Irving Flemming, Great Aunts, Shirley Keenan, Donna Keenan, special cousin Chelsie Keenan and numerous beloved cousins. Predeceased by her dearly beloved Grandfather David “Dad” Keenan. Remembered as a bright shining light, she impacted so many lives with her beautiful heart. Sammy’s spirit and smile lit up every room she entered and the beauty of that smile will never fade in our hearts and minds. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in Sammy’s name in trust to her dearly loved niece Peyton Keenan’s education fund (cheque donations made out to Stephanie Keenan) or to the Mayflower Seniors Club (cheque donations may be mailed to Mayflower Seniors’ Club, 234 Shakespeare Drive, Stratford, PE C1B 2V8) in Stratford where she spent many Friday nights in her youth playing crokinole with seniors. Online condolences may be shared on Sammy’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented