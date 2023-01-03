Sandra (Sandi) Irene (Tattrie) Jones

December 20, 1944 ~ December 17, 2022 (age 77)
After a 7-month battle with cancer, Sandra, aged 77, passed peacefully at the Charlottetown Palliative Care Unit with her children by her side.
Beloved daughter (Earl Tattrie, Ruby Currie), wife to Ernie (deceased), mother to Kelly Mitchell-Kilbride (Ian (Mitch)) and Jamie Kilbride (Vikki), grandmother to Harrison (Harry) Mitchell and Alexandrea (Alex) Woodhead. She is survived by her brothers James Tattrie (Linda) and David Tattrie (Merle). She will be sadly missed by all who crossed her path, especially her Currie cousins (Fay & Marcia), her gardening friend (Betty Lou), the Havilland club, the Friday girls and her supporting neighbors (Pat & Elayne).
Born in Toronto and spending her formative years in Newmarket Ontario. She started her career in banking in the early 70s as a loans officer, eventually working her way up to Assistant Manager for Main Branch in Toronto which was no small feat as generally these jobs were reserved for her male colleagues. It was as a loans officer that she met Ernie. He wanted to meet this attractive woman and came up with a plan. He decided that he needed a loan to buy a brand-new blue Caprice Classic affectionately known as the “Enterprise”. The family moved to a home in Brampton where her love of gardening started to blossom. Throughout her life, she would holiday almost every year to the family farm in Fairview PEI, it was her dream to move to the Island and fate presented an opportunity to move to PEI in 1984. Once on PEI, her passion for Horticulture and Gardening was allowed to flourish raising her to local expert and Master Gardener. She was a regular on CBC compass and Radio and often taught in the community schools. She was a regular face at a number of nurseries across the Island. In the early 2000’s Sandi and Ernie emigrated to Australia to live with Kelly, Mitch and then Harry. Her passion for gardening wasn’t squashed, she held various positions at the local garden club and also part of Garden Clubs of Australia. She enjoyed being able to grow new plants and host events for her garden clubs, neighbors and her canasta friends. She returned to PEI in late 2016 after the passing of her Husband and picked up where she left off minding and creating the gardens at Jamie’s house.
Sandra was a social creature that loved to be impeccably dressed for any occasion. She loved to host get togethers, the most famous were the family Christmas, Friday at the Jones, and her garden parties. The door was always open, there was always a cup of coffee or a glass of wine ready for anyone who wanted to chat. She was a loyal friend and support for anyone who needed her.
Sandra was a devoted sister, mother, Grandmother, wife, aunt, and cousin. We are all better for knowing her and her sense of humour will be sadly missed.
A special thank you to the staff at the Provincial Palliative Unit for your impeccable care and attending to her needs. In lieu of flowers, she would like you to buy yourself a perennial, shrub or tree and plant it in her memory for all to enjoy for years to come.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Service to be held January 14th at 2 PM at the Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4 PM, located at The Haviland Club.
