It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sarah Elizabeth Pilkington, which occurred peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Prince Edward Home with her Mom by her side, after a 17 year battle with MS.
Born in St. John’s, NL on July 25, 1979, she is the daughter of Kathy (Lewis) Pilkington and the late David Allen Pilkington. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her grandfather Rev. Clayton Lewis, aunt Kathy Lewis, uncle Bob Pilkington, cousins Michael Cogswell and Paula Cogswell and special friend Brittany King.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother Spirit of Iroquois Falls, ON, grandmother Betty Lewis, aunts and uncles Ron Lewis of Charlottetown, Stewart Lewis of Toronto, Loretta Pilkington of Grand Bay-Westfield, NB, Mary and Paul Cogswell of Cambridge Station, NS; cousins Josh Lewis of Montague, Patricia Pilkington of England and Peter and Susan Pilkington of Grand Bay-Westfield, NB.
Special thank you to the staff of Prince Edward Home, especially to the Lupin Unit, for all your love and care given to Sarah.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, with visitation on Wednesday, January 4 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held from Park Royal United Church on Thursday, January 5 at 2 p.m. Masks are required. Interment will take place in Sherwood Cemetery in the spring. Remembrances in memory of Sarah may be made to the Pat the Elephant or Gifts from the Heart.
