November 7th, 1960 - April 6th, 2021
At her home in the afternoon on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021, while the sun was shining bright, Sheri Wade passed away peacefully, with her children by her side. Sheri was a loving mother to Wade, Jessi, Shayna, Shanell, Connor, and her stepdaughter Courtney. A best friend and big sister to Kim and Mike. Sister to Ken, Len (deceased) and Doug. A caring aunt to Josh and Kaitlin. The best grandma to River, Marley, Landon and Levi. And a precious daughter to Stan and the late Virginia Wade. Sheri had a love for nature and an eye for art that was unprecedented, and it was music that filled her heart and home. She could see beauty and purpose in even the most mundane. Her journey, although at times quite challenging, only strengthened her passion for life. Sheri has a beautiful soul, one that will live on in the lives of those she loved, and the songs we play. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. There will not be a formal wake or funeral as per Sheri’s request. However, her family would like to invite anyone who knows or loves Sheri or her family to her ‘Celebration of Life’. On Saturday, April 24th, between 12pm and 6pm please stop by Sheri’s home to celebrate, remember and honour a life well lived and loved. Donations will be collected at the celebration for the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre in Sheri’s loving memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
