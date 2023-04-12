Shirley Joyce (Pethick) Donnelly

October 20, 1925 ~ March 16, 2023 (age 97)
Shirley Joyce Donnelly (nee Pethick), beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed on to a new and greater life on March 16, 2023 at the Garden Home in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Shirley was born on October 20, 1925, to Hannah Pethick (Lindblom) and William Henry Pethick, near Preeceville, Saskatchewan. Her father was a decorated WW 1 soldier and a survivor of Vimy Ridge. After witnessing the horrors of war, he wanted to move far away from “civilization” to the country and settled on farm just outside of Preeceville, where he met the love of his life, Hannah Lindblom. Hannah’s parents Otto Lindblom and Britta Anderson emigrated from Sweden to Minnesota, U.S.A., and later to Canada, to homestead near Preeceville. Henry and Hannah had two daughters Shirley and Billie. Shirley spoke fondly of her early years growing up on the farm, and told many funny stories of her pet pig, why she was nicknamed “Bumps”, a bent trombone, and a hand carved piccolo, family games of pool around the kitchen table, beekeeping, gardening, and more. Shirley had many skills of athleticism and marksmanship: she played hockey and competed in both softball as a pitcher in an all-female league during WW2 (as featured in the movie “A League of Their Own”) and won medals for her recreational rifle and shotgun shooting. Her father was a machinist and inventor who built many implements and machines, including an innovative tractor, years before they were commercially available. Her father also ran a grain elevator in Preeceville. In 1941, Shirley’s father wanted to support the war effort by moving to Regina to work in a General Motors assembly plant. Shirley graduated from the University of Saskatchewan (1946) as a Medical Laboratory Technologist, and worked in the “Grey Nuns Hospital”, now the Pasqua Hospital, in Regina. She worked in all areas of the lab, including pathology, and later ran the provincial lab. Hannah introduced Shirley to Lulu Barr, who was a follower of the Baháʼí Faith. Shirley became very excited about this faith and when she met her future husband Bob (May 1947) on a blind date, she convinced him to attend the meetings. After a period of serious study, the couple both became members of the Baha’i Faith (Aug.1948), recognizing the teachings of world unity to be the fulfilment of the promise of Christ. Shirley married Bob, the love of her life, on April 16, 1952. The newly married couple travelled across Canada on their honeymoon to Moncton, New Brunswick where Bob was an elected delegate to the Baha’i National Convention. Following the convention, they made an exploratory trip to nearby Prince Edward Island, with an aim of seeking employment and settling there to help establish the Baháʼí community in PEI. They were both hired immediately, Bob as a Public Health Engineer, and Shirley as a Medical Laboratory Technologist. They helped re-establish the Charlottetown Baháʼí Assembly in April of 1953. They had 4 children in the years from 1953-1962: Lee, Linda, Lana, and Louise (Lua) Donnelly. Shirley served as a member and as secretary to the Spiritual Assembly of the Baháʼís of Charlottetown, a locally elected body governing of the affairs of the Baháʼí community, for several decades. She was well known for “her countless instances of extended hospitality to new arrivals, visitors, grandchildren, and the tender loving care of elders Irving Geary and Doris McKay”. In the 60’s and 70’s Shirley studied at UPEI to complete a Bachelor of Education. She worked for the Department of Education, preparing teachers for the consolidation of small rural schools to the new centralized schools by doing standardized testing to determine the students’ math and reading comprehension levels. Later she became a very skilled and patient tutor, first of math, and later of all subjects. She developed her own methods. She was able to help many students complete Grade 12 who were not expected to. She spent her later years gardening, bird watching, doing puzzles, collecting coins, sewing, knitting blankets for her great-grandchildren and travelling with Bob to help children from Halifax, to Saskatchewan, to Calgary. She always said the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and her chicken and rice casserole, macaroni and cheese, meatballs, “Swedish coffee”, buttermilk pancakes, pies, banana bread, and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, known as “Nana Cookies”, are remembered by all. Shirley always loved a good pun and incorporated them into most, if not all, of her sentences. She was predeceased by her son Lee, grandsons Dana and Colin, and husband Bob Donnelly. She is survived by her daughters, Linda, Lana, Louise (Lua), grandchildren Denise, Danielle, Glenn, Delmar, Jasmine, Nakisa, I’thandi, Olinga, Robin, and great-grandchildren, Mya, Taye, Raimi, Aria, Oliver, Sawyer, Charlotte, Amelia, Zachary, Zahara, and Malakai. As she is reunited with her life’s partner, beloved son and grandsons, and the many others she cared for and served alongside during her lifetime, Shirley will be dearly missed and forever remembered. Please join family and friends in a celebration of Shirley’s life at the Belvedere Funeral Home on Thursday, March 23, at 1:00 p.m. including the reception to follow. You may participate virtually during this service via the following link https://youtube.com/live/sOUgsTnA_0M. Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Canadian Wildlife Federation.
