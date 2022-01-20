MacEachern Sien C. (née Loo) Peacefully, in her 92nd year, with family by her side, of Sien MacEachern of Appin Road, P.E.I. Beloved Mom of Jane (George) Duncan, Jimmy (Susan Jesso), and Brian (Lori). Cherished Grammie to Amanda and Caitlyn (Dawson MacMillan) Duncan, and Adam (Alysha Campbell), Samantha, and Emma MacEachern. Survived by sisters-in-law Joyce Loo and Marion MacKenzie. Predeceased by her husband Eric MacEachern; brothers Chris (Sya), John (Tina), Gerrit, Evert and Bert Loo; and sisters Corrie (Ben) Kardux and Judith (Abraham) Kraai. Sien, along with her parents, Christiaan and Gerritje Loo, and four brothers, immigrated to Canada in 1952 after surviving WWII in Wageningen, Holland. After settling on the Island, Sien worked as a seamstress and nanny before marrying Eric. Together, they raised three children and operated a successful mixed farm. After becoming a widow at 52, Sien continued to farm and was a decorated hog producer. She loved to sing, participating in various choirs, and was involved in her church community. Sien was a talented knitter, needlepointer, and seamstress, who shared her talents with her church, neighbors, and family. She was an avid flower gardener, who cared for flower gardens both at home and at the Appin Road Cemetery. She will be greatly missed. Sien’s final years were spent at MacLeod Care South Shore Villa. Her family would like to thank the staff for the excellent care she received for the past four years. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, Charlottetown, where a private funeral for immediate family will take place. Due to Covid 19, there will be no visitation. Memories of Sien, may be shared on her Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com. If so desired, donations in Sien’s memory can be made by cheque to the Appin Road Cemetery, 992 Appin Road, Bonshaw, PE C0A 1C0. www.belvederefh.com
