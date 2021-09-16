October 8th, 1934 - September 11th, 2021
Sister Réjeanne Bourque, CND, died peacefully at Andrews of Charlottetown on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She leaves to mourn her CND sisters, brother and sister-in-law Réal and Connie Bourque, her nephews Tony (Delcia) and Paul (Carolyn), niece Tracy (Chris) Dixon as well as grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Antoine and Claire (Babin) Bourque and two infant siblings. Remains entrusted to Belvedere Funeral Home to be transferred to Northumberland Funeral Home, Miramichi, NB. Funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Miramichi. Thank you to the caregivers at Andrews of Charlottetown for the loving, compassionate care given to Sister Réjeanne during her seven plus years at Andrews. Online condolences may be shared on Sister Réjeanne’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
