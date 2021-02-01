Sr. Myrna Aylward CSM

August 19th, 1940 - January 29th, 2021
At The Mount Continuing Care Community, Charlottetown, on Friday, January 29, 2021 of Sister Myrna Aylward, age 80 years. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Mildred (Murphy) Aylward. Dear sister of Irma (twin), Sue, Vera, Gerard, Noel, Ron, Roy, Eddie, Pat and Glen. Fondly remembered by her Martha Sisters, nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, a private family visitation and Celebration of the Funeral Mass (invitation only) will be held in the Chapel of The Mount Continuing Care Community. On-line condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
