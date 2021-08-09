February 10th, 1986 - August 6th, 2021
With very heavy hearts and with family by his side we sadly announce the passing of Steve Richard Dow age 35. Beloved son of Ricky and Raida Dow. Loving and devoted father to Jaxon and Laylah. Steve will be remembered by his siblings Lennon and Helena Dow, and will also be missed by many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends both on PEI and from away. Predeceased by his grandparents Albert and Helen Dow of Charlottetown and Sati and Nihay Daw of Palestine. Our deepest gratitude to the staff of the ICU alongside Unit 3 at the QEH for their care during these past weeks. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation will be held. A funeral service will take place at Saints Peter & Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Saints Peter & Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be shared on Steve’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
