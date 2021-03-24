Surrounded by family, the passing of Stewart Ives Dewar age 94 of Lower Montague, devoted husband of the late Peggy (Hicken) Dewar, occurred on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Kings County Memorial Hospital. Born in Brudenell, September 13, 1926, he was the son of the late William and Florence (Gordon) Dewar. Survived by his loving children, Douglas Dewar (Irene), Debbie (Grant) Dixon, Nancy Brothers, Brenda (Charlie) Fay, Stephen (Barb) Dewar; brother Athol Dewar; sixteen cherished grandchildren; thirty three adored great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter Beverley Dianne Dewar; son-in-law Bob Brothers; daughter-in-law Marlene Dewar; brothers, Gordon Dewar, James Dewar, Kenneth Dewar; sister Margaret Fraser; sisters-in-law Dorothy Dewar and Thelma Dewar.
Stewart will be forever remembered and loved by his family, friends, Church family, Royal Canadian Legion Comrades, members of the Montague Fire Department, retired and active and all the Communities where he lived and worked in his years. His hard work and commitments in the community will never be forgotten.
Funeral Service by invitation only to be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the Hillcrest United Church, at 3:00 pm. Interment to take place in the Lower Montague Cemetery. Live streaming will be available through the Hillcrest United Church Face Book site. Online condolences may be made through the Funeral Home website at www.fergusonlogan.com
Family flowers only, donations to the Lower Montague Cemetery may be made through Anne Pater at 793 Whim Rd, Rte 316, Whim Rd, PE, C0A 1R0 or to the Kings County Memorial Hospital.
