Susan E. Wood

May 5th, 1936 - November 27th, 2020
At the Atlantic Baptist Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 of Susan Elizabeth Wood (nee Murray), age 84 years. Wife of the late Lorne Wood. Dear mother of Dale (Joyce), Gaylene Dowling (Patrick), and Michelle MacCallum (Cory). Grandmother of Sara Dowling and Landon MacCallum. Sister of Dorothy Ramsay, Edward “Eddie” Murray (Norma, deceased). Sister-in-law of Katherine Murray, Shirley Murray and Robert MacKay. Predeceased by her parents Gordon and Mae (Hurst) Murray, brothers and sisters Archibald (Beverley), Alfred, Alex (Joyce), Lorne, Rena MacKay, Stanley (Elsie), Brad (Isabel), Hilda Sellick (Raymond), Margaret Hurry (Eric), Blythe (Phyllis). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid, there will be a private family funeral. Interment in Brackley Beach Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Brackley Beach Cemetery. The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all the staff at The Atlantic Baptist Nursing Home for their care of our mother these past 3 year's. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
