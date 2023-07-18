Susan Theresa (Aylward) Watts Jul 18, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save October 1, 1942 ~ December 2, 2022 (age 80) Susan Theresa (nee Aylward) Watts, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 02, 2022 in Stettler, Alberta. A funeral service will be held at Belvedere Funeral Home on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 3 p.m. You may view the livestream of the service here https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=61961548-ef36-44ae-8faf-4f3564e1416b. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Electricity Physics Recommended for you Print Ads IRAC Dinger's Dive Moments Floral Markan Proude's Shoes Proud's Bicycle Royal Pain Sleep Concept Stewart & Beck Callbecks Home Furniture Dennis Motors Montague Bakery The Boys Brudenell Tire Down East Auto Eugene's Stella's Gaudet's Engine Repair Kings County Chrysler KW Liquidation Moth Lane Atlantic Safety Wear Kings Co Construction Beck’s Home & Heating Co-operators Fabrics Crafts n More Bulletin Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition Welcome to the e-edition of The Island Farmer News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition of the award winning West Prince Graphic. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Susan Theresa (Aylward) Watts Dr. Gavin Frank Richardson Ronald Earl Steele Evelyn Pearl (Gorrill) MacLure Eugene (Gene) Richard Korrey Minister visits Mount Stewart dairy farm Blaine MacPherson Roll Em Governor’s Plate Favorite Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articlesoming of age ... and not in a good wayHutt Brothers of Northport, P.E.I. Pioneer Seining for Mackerel, 1964(David) Wayne BradleyPride flags to fly in Three RiversInternet giants throw a tantrumFrances (Fran) (Rossiter) CarmichaelEvelyn Pearl (Gorrill) MacLureFerry service back, but business owners fed upTwo bank accounts wiped clean by fraudstersJudo club has strong outing at Halifax tournament ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
