Susan Theresa (Aylward) Watts

October 1, 1942 ~ December 2, 2022 (age 80)

Susan Theresa (nee Aylward) Watts, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 02, 2022 in Stettler, Alberta. A  funeral service will be held at Belvedere Funeral Home on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 3 p.m. You may view the livestream of the service here  https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=61961548-ef36-44ae-8faf-4f3564e1416b.

