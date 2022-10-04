The death occurred in Charlottetown on Friday, September 23, 2022, of Sydney Miles Matheson, 97, formerly of Forest Hill and Morell, Prince Edward Island. A Veteran of the Second World War, Miles served with the Royal Canadian Corps of Signals (R.C.C.S.) in the defence of Britain and the liberation of France, Belgium and Holland.
Predeceased by his parents, Norman and Catherine Matheson (nee Taylor); wife, Bertha (nee Clay); brother, Gordon (Elsie-deceased); sister, Annie, (Heath Cobb-deceased and Ward James-deceased); niece, Debbie MacKinnon (Hallie and Kim); and nephew Parker.
Survived by his brother Claude (Mona); children, Bruce (Pat Sherk); Sylvia; Ron (Gail Gillis-Matheson); and Flora (Graham Barwick); grandchildren, Jill (Brett MacDonald); Misha; Spencer (Jennie Thompson); Ocel (Heather McIsaac); great grandchildren, Jaxson MacDonald and Payton MacDonald; niece, Catherine Matheson (Tim Beadman); nephews, Norman (Theresa); Claude Jr. (Carol Anne), Calvin (Lisa); Floyd (Julie) and Brent (Paula) and their children.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Tuesday, October 4, 2022, then to Dundas United Church for visitation from 1-2pm with service to follow. Interment in the church cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Dundas Community Cemetery or Kings United Pastoral Charge.
The family thanks all staff of Beach Grove Home for the kindness shown by each and everyone to Miles, with a special thank you to the staff of Harbour Unit.
