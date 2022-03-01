June 22nd, 1945 - February 26th, 2022
Edward (Ted) Daniel Grant of Cornwall, PE in his 77th year passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 26th, 2022. Beloved Husband to Rita (McGurk) Grant for 52 years. Loving father of Michelle and son-in-law Troy Leard, Darcy and daughter-in-law Laura (Hagen) Grant, and Justin Grant. Proud and loving Poppa to Chandler and Kennedy Leard; Clara, Myles, and Kate Grant. He is survived by his sister Coreen and brother-in-law Mike Conroy, brother Parnell and sister-in-law Bev Grant, sister Maribeth and brother-in-law Rich Osgood, sister-in-law Elaine Grant as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by a miscarried child, as well as parents Ernest and Elizabeth (Condon) Grant, and brother Kevin Grant. Ted was born and raised in Borden, PE where he learned the importance of strong faith, family, hard work and helping others. He graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology in Toronto and also met his “sweetheart”, Rita. Not long after getting married in 1970 they decided to move home to PEI where they raised their three children on the Loyalist Road for 25 years before moving to Cornwall. Ted worked in the insurance and financial planning business for most of his life where he attained the professional designations of CFP, CLU,ChFC. He retired as Imperial Life’s regional branch manager for PEI and NB. He was also an entrepreneur, having co-owned various companies throughout his life: a Texaco gas station, Bluebush Blueberry Farm, TLC Retail and Wholesale, Premium Office Products, and Independent Financial Solutions. Ted’s calling to help others continued into his married life where he and Rita devoted much of their time to volunteering for various church endeavors including, Marriage Encounter and Teen Encounter as well as being active members of St Francis of Assisi and St Mary’s of the People Catholic churches. Ted was also very active in all aspects of his family's lives. He also volunteered and fundraised for his children’s sports teams, church groups, charitable foundations and offered help to anyone who needed it. He was the President of the PEI Alzheimer’s Association and National Board Member for 10 years. He fundraised for numerous charities including the Children Wish Foundation and the Canadian Cancer Society. He co-founded Mikinduri Children of Hope in 2003 where he served as president for 17 years and led multiple mission trips to Kenya. He received the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002, the Minister of Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism Citation for Citizenship Award in 2008, the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Medal in 2014, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012, and the Shirley Case Leadership Award for Global Citizenship in 2018. Anyone who knew Ted realized that there was no place on earth as special to him as his family cottage in Peakes, where he enjoyed countless practical jokes, games, parties, laughs and shared so many memories with loved ones – and of course the “no-work” weekends. He also loved carpentry, home renovations, woodworking, music, reading, painting and golfing with buddies, especially Ron and Lew. The family would like to thank their friends and neighbors for the many gestures of kindness, especially over the past few months. A huge thank you to the wonderful caring staff of the PEI Home Care and PEI Palliative Care programs (especially Kathryn and Tracey), the board members and supporters of Mikinduri Children of Hope, the IPF support group, the staff at the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre, Dr. Whitlock, Dr. Harris-Eze, and Dr. McKenna (locum Dr. C Morrison) offices. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home with private visitation and funeral to follow with a celebration of life planned for Spring/Summer 2022. Charitable donations would be appreciated for Mikinduri Children of Hope or Island Pregnancy Centre. Online condolences may be shared on Ted’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
