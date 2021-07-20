Teresa “Darlene” Homer

July 16th, 1954 - July 13th, 2021
At her home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Darlene passed away peacefully with her husband and three girls by her side. Beloved wife of her devoted husband Donald “Bev” Homer and the late Bill Found. Darlene was a loving mother to her daughters; Sheri Campbell (Don), Jennifer Waugh (Scott), and Erin Campbell. Step-mother to Darren Homer (Petrina) and Teri Homer (Stephane). Grandmother to Caelan, Amber, Nathan, Claire, Ashton, Gabe and grandchildren of her heart; Emily, Caleb, Aiden, Blake, Brooklyn, and Cody. Sister to Glen MacInnis (Paula) and sister-in-law to George MacNeill. Sister-in-law to Greg Homer (Kerry Moore), Beatrice King (Barry, deceased), Mary Northrup, and Cathy Lyttle (Blair). Predeceased by her parents Ralph and Teresa MacInnis, by her sister Karen MacNeill and special brother Ralph Dowling. Darlene felt most at peace in nature. She treasured her family and friends with whom she enjoyed the beach, music, travel, the Zebo, laughter and took special enjoyment in her gardens. Darlene has a beautiful soul, one that will live on in the lives of those she loved, and the songs we play. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Darlene’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to Darlene’s doctors; Dr Lantz, Dr Corney, Dr Philip Champion, Dr Corbett, Dr. Boswell, Dr McCarthy, Lisa Bishop, nurses and staff of Oncology at QEH, the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre, Home Care, and the Red Cross. Memorial donations may be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society (metastatic breast cancer research) or to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented