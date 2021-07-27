August 21st, 1934 - July 25th, 2021
Surrounded by the love of her family, at the Prince Edward Home on Sunday, July 25, 2021 of Teresa Louise Flood (Stordy), Charlottetown, age 86 years. Dear mother of Danny (Edna), Dianne Thomson (Dale), Brian (Ginny) and Connie Hennessey (Chris). Loving grandmother of Nick (Tanya), Danielle (Andy), Janna, Robyn, Ryan (Karen), Natalie and great grandmother of Livia, Nola and Frankie. Sister of Rita Kelly (Francis, deceased) and Imelda Rooney (Al, deceased). Sister-in-law of Joan Stordy (Raymond, deceased). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and members of the Flood family. Predeceased by her husband Francis Flood, by her parents Emmett and Sadie (Doherty) Stordy, by her brother and sisters Francis Stordy (Patricia), Edna Campbell (Eddie) and Madeline Roberts (John). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be shared on Teresa’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
