July 15th, 1960 - July 12th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, July 12, 2021 of Thane Gerald Batchilder, Cornwall, age 60 years. Beloved husband of Deborah (Gallagher). Cherished son Gerald (deceased) and Gloria (Herrell) Batchilder. Dear father of Tyler and Christopher (Whitney).Loving grandfather of Thomas and Charlene. Brother of Terry (Debra), Deanna MacIsaac (Grant, deceased) and Tracey Woods (Hans). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation will be held. A private family graveside service will be held in Georgetown Baptist Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made directly to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or the IWK. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
