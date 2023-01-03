The Honourable Benjamin B. Taylor, former Justice of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island, late of Charlottetown, and formerly of Summerside, died on December 9, 2022. Ben was born in Ottawa, Ontario on September 26, 1950, to the late David Taylor and Grace Babbitt Taylor. As his father remained in military service following the Second World War, the family moved around but, Ben spent most of his schooling years in Halifax, Nova Scotia and the one room schoolhouse in Cape Traverse, PEI. He graduated from Englewood High School in 1967. Ben began his post-secondary education at Prince of Wales College in 1967 and graduated from the University of Prince Edward Island in 1971. He then went on to obtain a law degree from the University of New Brunswick in 1974. When he returned to Prince Edward Island, he soon met Marilyn Kenny and they married in 1975. Ben articled in Summerside and was called to the bar in 1975. He practiced law with McCabe & Taylor, Campbell McEwen Taylor McLellan, then Taylor McLellan, where he focused primarily on civil litigation. He was appointed Queens Counsel in 1987. He was appointed to the Trial Division of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island in 2004. Ben is lovingly remembered by his family, his wife Marilyn, his daughters, Colleen (Nick Martin), Cynthia “Cindy” and Charlotte, and his grandchildren, Eve, Margaret “Meg” and Ben McMillan. He is also survived by his sister, True Taylor, sisters-in-law, Kate Taylor, Donalda Kenny, and Kenna Sullivan, his brother-in-law, Gene Kenny, and nieces and nephews, Kim Creed, Amber Kenny, Tyler Kenny, David Taylor and Brittany Taylor. He was predeceased by his parents, by his brothers, Alex and Jim, and his mother and father-in-law, Reg and Margaret Kenny. Ben was known for the love of his family, music, learning and animals. He volunteered with many associations throughout his lifetime, including the Kinsmen, the Liberal Party of PEI, the Law Society of PEI, the Atlantic Provinces Trial Lawyers Association and he devoted many years to the College of Piping in Summerside.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, with visitation on Monday, December 12 from 4-7 p.m. Masks are required. A private family service will take place. Remembrances in memory of Ben may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, Prince County Hospital Foundation, Atlantic Veterinary College or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Commented