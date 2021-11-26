June 9th, 1959 - November 18th, 2021
At home, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, November 19, 2021 of Theresa “Terry” Ezekiel, New Argyle, age 62 years. Mother of Christina Curran and Shayne Ezekiel. Grandmother of Brianna Curran and Ethan and Faye Ezekiel. Loving partner of Francis Peters. Sister of Maureen, Sandy, Frances and Nancy. Predeceased by her husband Phillip Ezekiel, parents Vince and Theresa MacNeil, sister Rosie and brother Bernie. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared on Terry’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
