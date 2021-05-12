Thomas Wilson Ralph

May 7th, 1948 - May 8th, 2021
Tom Ralph, age 73, passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, May 8, 2021 with his wife Suzanne and son Todd by his side. Tom was born on May 7, 1948 in Glacé Bay, Cape Breton, NS to his parents Wilson and Cleo Ralph. He became an RCMP officer in 1969 (Regimental # 27122) and had various postings in Ottawa, Manitoba, NWT and PEI, where he retired. Tom married Suzanne in 1971 and had 4 children. He is survived by his wife Sue, his sons; Scott (Denise), Todd (Amber), Chris (Lindsay) and his chosen son Ben Burke. He is also survived by his precious 8 grandchildren; Jenna, Kristen, Jaclyn, Ava, Mariah, Lyla, Lilly and Drew. He is predeceased by his parents Wilson and Cleo Ralph and by his daughter Kelly Ralph. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. Interment will be later in Sherwood Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Tom’s name to the PEI Lung Association, PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared on Tom’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
