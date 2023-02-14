It is with broken hearts the family of Tyler Robert Knockwood announces his passing which occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Charlottetown, PE on October 4, 1988, he is the son of Brenda Smith (Blair MacDonald) and the late Anthony Knockwood. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother Jamie Knockwood, aunts Jessie and Pat, and mother-in-law Carol Macarthur.
In addition to his mother and step-father, he is survived by his devoted wife Laura; his adoring children Issac, Anabel and Thaddeus; siblings Chris (Kim), Terry (Tricia) and Lisa Glover; step-sister Mallory MacDonald; father-in-law Steve Macarthur; aunts Caroline and Gloria (Steve); sister-in-law Michelle Macarthur; brothers-in-law Brodey and James; nieces and nephews Makayla, Anthony, Landon, Breanna, Andrew and Dustin; great uncle to many; special cousins Kourtney, Jacob, Dawne, Brandi and Ryan as well as several other cousins; Best Friend Kyle Sheppard, close friend Erin Robinson and his canine companion Chief; feline companion Cadillac and his bunny Chester.
Tyler worked for Arsenault Brothers Construction and was a proud member of the Carpenters Union Local 1338. He loved watching sports and UFC Fighting and was an avid sport better. He was proud of his Mi’Kmag heritage and where he came from and was a member of the Lennox Island Band. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation on Sunday January 22 from 4-7 p.m. There will be no funeral service. Remembrances in memory of Tyler may be made to the PEI Humane Society, Orange Shirt Society, Reconciliation Canada or a charity of the donor’s choice.
