V. Anita Verreault

December 9th, 1963 - November 20th, 2020
Vera (Anita) Verreault (nee Robbins) passed away at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown, on Friday, November 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Left to grieve are: her husband of 30 years, Alain Verreault; their two sons Jaysen and Ethan; parents James and Lola (Baker), brothers and sister; Kent (Julie), Alan (Doreen), Velda (Stacey), Byron (Belinda) and Larry (Jackie) as well numerous special nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to public health restrictions, funeral is by invitation only. You may join us for the service by going to Anita’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peter Gordon Memorial United Church Morell, Midgell Cemetery Fund or Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Special Thank you to Dr. Malone, Dr. Lecours, Dr. Baker and the Staff at Health PEI Home Care, Souris Hospital and Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
