It is with heavy hearts and appreciation for a life well lived that the family of Velda Grace Gass announce her passing which occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Born in Riverdale, PE on February 8, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Duncan and Flora (MacFadyen) MacKinnon. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John Gass, siblings Berton MacKinnon, Henry MacKinnon, Louis MacKinnon (Stella), Lloyd MacKinnon, Florence Docherty (Bert), Erma Cudmore, sisters-in-law Roma MacKinnon and Edna MacKinnon.
She is survived by her seven sons Lloyd Gass (Janie), Barry Gass (Donna), Alan Gass (Debbie), Blake Gass, Philip Gass (Donna), Lynwood Gass and Lincoln Gass; grandchildren William (Dorothy), Dale (Jennifer), Scott, Krista, Tori (Nilton), Brodie (Amber), Alana (Chris), Malinda (Ryan), Ryan, Courtney, Brittany, Blake, special nephew Lloyd MacKinnon and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Clive Cudmore.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation on Friday, May 5 from 4-7 p.m. Her funeral service will be held from Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 6 at 1:00 p.m., followed by an interment in St. Catherine’s Pioneer Cemetery. Donations in memory of Velda may be made to The PEI Humane Society or the Provincial Palliative Care Centre (donations may be mailed to Provincial Palliative Care Centre, 93 Murchinson Lane, Charlottetown, PE C1A 0G3).
