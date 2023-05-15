Velda Grace Gass

February 8, 1932 ~ May 2, 2023 (age 91)

It is with heavy hearts and appreciation for a life well lived that the family of Velda Grace Gass announce her passing which occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Born in Riverdale, PE on February 8, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Duncan and Flora (MacFadyen) MacKinnon. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John Gass, siblings Berton MacKinnon, Henry MacKinnon, Louis MacKinnon (Stella), Lloyd MacKinnon, Florence Docherty (Bert), Erma Cudmore, sisters-in-law Roma MacKinnon and Edna MacKinnon.

