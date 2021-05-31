Verna Elda Craswell (Green)

October 9th, 1932 - May 26th, 2021
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with family by her side, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 of Verna Elda Craswell (nee Green), age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Heath Craswell. Dear mother of Barry (Myrna), Faye MacDonald (Wayne), Elizabeth Cooper (Kevin) and Heather Doucette (Rob). Loving Nanny to Trevor MacDonald (Heather), Todd MacDonald (Becky), Tammy Desjardins, Kory Cooper (Valerie), Kelly Reardon (Nic), Amanda Doucette (Mitch Ellis) and Robby Doucette (Kim). Great Nanny of Spencer, Genevieve, Haylie, Kylie, Cameron, Jorja, Morgan, Elin, Sadie, Carter, Meah, Penelope, Natalie, Lauren, Jocelyn, Bowen and Jolie. Dear sister of Orville Green. Predeceased by her parents Merrill and Annie (Andrews) Green, sister Doris Roberts and brothers Wes, Ralph, George, Harold, Roy, Wendell and Carl. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Verna’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. Memorial donations may be made online to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or by cheque to St. John’s Anglican Church - Donations can be mailed to 17184 Route 2, Milton, PE C1E 0V7. Online condolences may be shared on Verna’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
