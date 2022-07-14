At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, July 7, 2022, of Verna Jean Bishop of Charlottetown, age 88 years. Wife and loving partner for 65 years of Ralph, dear mother of Linda McNeill (Mike), Stephen (Sharon), Mississauga, ON, Karen MacPherson (Alan), Halifax, NS, and Ralph, Ottawa, ON. Loving grandmother of Craig, Chris and Meghan Bishop, and Nicole, Connor and Kaleigh MacPherson. Dear sister of Esther McQuade (Roland) and sister-in-law of Wilma Bishop (John – deceased). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Vernon and Evelyn (Gibbon) MacDonald, her brother Everett MacDonald (Irma), by her brother-in-law Donald Bishop (Garda), and by sisters-in-law Dorothy Barton (Bob), and Peggy Calder. Verna met and married Ralph in St. John NB. They moved to O’Leary, PEI in 1959 spending many wonderful years there before moving to Sherwood in 1967. Throughout their time on the Island they made many lifelong friends and beautiful memories. Verna took great pride in her family. She was a devoted friend, mother and grandmother. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation on Monday, July 11 from 4-7pm. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 12 at 11am in the funeral home chapel. Interment in the Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be shared on Verna’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
