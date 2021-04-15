April 10th, 2021
It is with sadness, the family announces the death of Victor Alexander Kelly, Charlottetown. Dear brother of George (Gerry), Maurice (Edna), Marguerite MacEachern, David (Shirley), Charles (Alvina, deceased), Virginia Kelly (Glendon Arsenault). Victor is lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid, there will be a private service (invitation only).Condolences may be shared on Victor’s Memorial Page at belvederefh.com PLEASE NOTE: YOU MAY SHARE IN THE SERVICE FOR VICTOR ON THIS MEMORIAL PAGE AT 11AM ADT
Commented