Villy “Bill” D. Frederiksen

December 15th, 1929 - June 30th, 2021
Peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 of Bill Frederiksen, Charlottetown, age 91 years. Beloved husband of Jean (MacLeod). Born in Aarhus, Denmark, he was the son of the late Thomas D. and Kristiane (Kristensen) Frederiksen. Survived by sister Lissi Jensen (Paul Erik, deceased), sister-in-law Isabel MacKinnon (John, deceased), brother-in-law John D. MacLeod (Jean) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters Ulla Moller (Jens, deceased) and Sonia Moller (Gunnar, deceased). Bill was educated as a machinist and moved to Canada in 1954. He worked in the aircraft industry and the Navy Dockyard in Halifax and later at Holland College, Charlottetown. He enjoyed sports, politics, duplicate bridge and growing vegetables with Jean. He was a keen soccer player for 25 years winning 5 Nova Scotia championships. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where cremation will take place. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in St. Andrews United Church Cemetery, Vernon Bridge. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented