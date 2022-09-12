It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Viola Mary Smallwood. Vie passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, Sept. 8th, 2022, at the age of 95 years. She was born in L’Ardoise, Cape Breton, N.S., to the late Alice (Mombourquette) and Mathew Sampson. Viola was the beloved wife of the late Jack Smallwood, and cherished mother of; Scott (Veronne), Ken (Sue), Marjorie McKearney, and Rosemary (Mike) Power. Nanny/Nana was adored by her grandchildren; Christopher (Lindsay) Smallwood, Sara (Geoff) Noble, Jennifer (Frank) Nucci, Jackie Smallwood, Kenneth Smallwood (Maranda Groom), Marc and Dane McKearney, Stephen Power, and Kim (David) Power, and by her great-grandchildren; Ethan and Liliana Smallwood: Lauren, Geoffrey, and Grady Noble: Lexi and Frankie Nucci: Delia and Caleb Hennessey-Smallwood: Chloe and Kenneth Smallwood: Ella Corney and Clare Power: and Taylor and Aiden Power. Viola was predeceased by her loving brothers and sisters; Aldric, Clifford, Eileen, Edna, and Terese. Our family would like to express its gratitude to Kelly, Claudette, Vernita, and the dedicated caregivers from P.E.I. Home Care for the exceptional care and compassion they extended to Mom, thus making it possible for her to remain at home. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Visiting hours will be on Saturday, Sept. 17th, from 1:00-2:30, followed by a Celebration of Life in the funeral home chapel. Interment at People’s Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 20th at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics P.E.I.
