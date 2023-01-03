Virginia "Ginny" Anne Marie Colvin

May 24, 1952 ~ December 9, 2022 (age 70)
On December the 9th, 2022, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown PEI, Virginia (Ginny) Colvin passed away surrounded by love.
Ginny is survived by her husband Alan Jewell (children Daniel and Tal) and her beloved Aunt Shirley; she will be dearly missed by her many extended family members, Derek (Kathy) Sullivan, Nancy (Frank) Cosentino, Pamela Maguire, nieces Natalie, Grace, and grandniece Madeline, nieces/nephew, sister-in-law Pat Lambert (Bob), brother-in-law Bob Jewell (Yvonne), dear friend and soul sister Valerie Paton and the good friends of Mexico travel days, as well as friends and neighbours Clair and Lynda McCabe. Ginny was predeceased by her parents Bill and Mary Colvin, her late husband Terry Sullivan, her beloved son Alex, and sister Aileen.
Born in Montreal, Ginny grew up in Ottawa and lived most of her adult life in Calgary, before retiring to Canoe Cove, PEI in 2015. During her career, she worked with the RCMP in Ottawa and Toronto, and later in law offices for over 3 decades in Calgary.
Ginny was a devoted mother, wife, aunt, friend and supporter to all who needed encouragement. Her kind and selfless nature will be long remembered and appreciated by those who knew her; her gentle warmth was offset only by her sly and cheeky sense of humor. We are all better for having known her.
A special thank you to all the staff and volunteers at the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre; Provincial Home Care Program and Provincial Palliative Care Centre for your love and support to Ginny through the past 15 months. At Ginny’s request, there will be no memorial service. Instead, in her memory, reach out and give someone you know words of encouragement and support, “Ginny style”.
