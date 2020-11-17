February 23rd, 1931 - November 15th, 2020
At Beach Grove Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 of Virginia Ruth Howard (Boutilier), Charlottetown, age 89 years. Beloved wife of Rev. Ross A. Howard. Dear mother of Susan Graham (Richard), Stephen (Karen), Sharon MacKenzie (David) and Sylvia Henderson (Andrew). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Barbara Boutilier, Merrill and Carol Howard. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Jennie (Prosser) Boutilier and brothers Bob and George (Marie). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. A livestream of this service will be on Virginia’s memorial page on Wednesday, November 18th at www.belvederefh.com. A private family interment will take place in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
