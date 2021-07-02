December 9th, 1940 - June 17th, 2021
Wallace Bruce White of Charlottetown passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in his 81st year. Loving husband of 60 years to Barbara Anne White (nee Rankine), and father of Gordon (Andrea), Eric (Margot), Lorelei (Alex), Ross (Ivy), and Lisa (Wayne). Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and great grandfather of 5. Greatly missed by his sister Ethel and brother-in-Law Eric Bishop of N.S. Interment will take place later in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the P.E.I Cancer Treatment Center of the QEH or the QEH Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Bruce's memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
