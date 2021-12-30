It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gerry on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Prince Edward Home, after having a massive stroke in 2008 and a courageous battle to fight his way back. He was the only child of the late Martin and Laura (Taylor) Gillis. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane (Hunter) and a very proud Dad to his three children; Todd (Janalee), Shawn (Natalie) and Lori Ann Roper (John). Left to mourn are extended family and his eight grandchildren; Kelen, Colby, Kieran, Charles, Nora, Abigail, Everett and Maisie. We offer our gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Kingston General Hospital in Ontario, the Stroke Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the Stan Cassidy Centre in Fredericton and the Lupin Valley and Lady’s Slipper Units of the Prince Edward Home for their kindness and care over the past 14 years. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral service will be held by invitation only. You may join us for the service on Wednesday, December 15 at 10 a.m. by going to Gerry’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation (Stroke Unit) or the PEI Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
