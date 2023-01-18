Walter John (Kip) Holloway

September 25, 1933 ~ January 13, 2023 (age 89)

Walter John (Kip) Holloway passed away on January 13, in his ninetieth year. Born in Portsmouth, England, on September 25, 1933 to Bert and Ethel Holloway, he experienced the Second World War as a boy. He and his younger sister were due to be evacuated to Canada on the ship, The City of Benares in 1940. At the last minute, his mother panicked and pulled them off the ship - fortunately, as it ended up being torpedoed and sunk by a German U-Boat, which resulted in the death of 77 child evacuees. 