October 26th, 1956 - February 13th, 2021
With sadness, the family announce the sudden passing of Wayne Andrew Bruce (age 64) in Halifax, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Father of Brian and Michael Bruce. Grandfather of Keegan and Liam Bruce and Peyton and Riley Bruce. Also remembered by his children’s mother, Maureen Keats. Son of David and Leta Bruce. Brother of Stephan Bruce (Sandra), Kelly Delaney (Wayne, deceased) and Shari Jarvis (Cliff). Uncle of Jeffrey Delaney (Maggie Kellop), Shannon Delaney (Jared Lafferty), Nicholas Young (Stephanie), Christopher Young (Nikita), Jonathan Young (Corry Lester), Cali and Jordan Jarvis. Resting at Belvedere Funeral. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared below.
