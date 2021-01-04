Wayne James Ross

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

May 17th, 1947 - December 27th, 2020

At Beach Grove Home on Sunday, December 27, 2020 of Wayne James Ross, Charlottetown, age 73 years. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Furlong). Dear father of Michael (Nicole) and loving grandfather of Sophie and George. Brother of Brian (Lee), Wanda, Ralph (Carol), Sheldon, Cheryl (Gary), Roger, Bruce (Sherry), Sinclair, and Carolyn. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid, there will be a private family visitation. Memorial donations may be made on-line to Alzheimer Society or Prince Edward Island Humane Society. Online condolences can be shared on Wayne’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com