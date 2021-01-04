May 17th, 1947 - December 27th, 2020
At Beach Grove Home on Sunday, December 27, 2020 of Wayne James Ross, Charlottetown, age 73 years. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Furlong). Dear father of Michael (Nicole) and loving grandfather of Sophie and George. Brother of Brian (Lee), Wanda, Ralph (Carol), Sheldon, Cheryl (Gary), Roger, Bruce (Sherry), Sinclair, and Carolyn. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid, there will be a private family visitation. Memorial donations may be made on-line to Alzheimer Society or Prince Edward Island Humane Society. Online condolences can be shared on Wayne’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
