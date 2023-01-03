On Dec 3, 2022 of Wendell Paul Livingston in Charlottetown, PE. Born in 1955 in Charlottetown, Paul lived a full and vibrant life. With pastimes including riding motorcycles, flying planes, and sailing, he was intent on conquering land, air, and sea. A keen athlete, Paul’s life was filled at various times with baseball, hockey, scuba diving, and golf. He loved to travel, and to collect friends and stories along the way. At the age of 21, Paul began working for his family’s business Ben Livingston and Sons, which expanded and transformed over the years to become Livingston Steel and Eastern Fabrication. In addition, he developed numerous other business ventures. He is fondly remembered as a doting father to Jeremy (Rebecca), Jessica (Bethan) and Helen (Joshua), and stepfather to Diana and Michael, a proud grandfather to Jude Paul, Breigh, Beckett, and Don Michael, and a loving brother to Scott Livingston (Carolyn), Joy Ford (Tommy), Les Livingston, and Ryan Livingston (Kelley). He will also be lovingly remembered by all his nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Florence (Burke) Livingston, his stepmother Cecilia, and his brother Carl (Betty Lou). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where visitation will take place Thursday, December 8 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, December 9 at 11a.m., followed by interment in the People's Cemetery, Charlottetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of P.E.I.
