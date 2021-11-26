October 19th, 1927 - November 18th, 2021
With sadness in her passing, but gratitude for a long, well-lived life, we announce the death of Willemina Johanna (Ann) Dykerman, nee Boschloo on Thursday, November 18, 2021, age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Bert Dykerman. Mother of Gerald (Janice), Eddy (Janet), Bernie (Pat), Wilma, Linda (Charlie) Burns, and Betty Steenbeek (Arnold Winter). Oma to Sarah, Jeff (Katelyn) and Phil Dykerman; Craig (Sara), Matthew (Nadia), Katie (Chris) MacPhee, and Jennifer Dykerman (Dana Jones); Travis (Marcie), and Tyler (Carlie) Dykerman; Stephanie (Tim) Hart, Ryan (Catherine), Leeanne (Andrew) Campeau, Victoria, and Adam VanSpronsen; Derek and Kyle Steenbeek; Andrea Burns. Great-Oma to (14) Ronin and Stryder; Jim, Angus, and Mae; Oscar and Abby; Jack and Wesley; Oliver and Calvin; Fletcher; Duke; and Teddy. Sister to Hans and Martin of Holland. Predeceased by son Rob, daughter-in-law Joanne, son-in-law Tony and siblings Willemien, Ab, Hennie, Lina, and Gerrit. Ann devoted her life to her family and the church. She grew up in Gorssel, Holland and married her sweetheart in 1955 and they soon immigrated to PEI. She worked hard in various roles to support her family and never complained no matter what challenges life presented. Her motto was ‘there’s always something to be thankful for’. She was happiest when surrounded by family and she loved to be creative, garden and travel with Bert. She was always looking out for others, and loved to host kids from inner city as well as friends. She faithfully played organ at the Charlottetown Christian Reformed church for 50 years. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the Christian Reformed Church on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Proof of masks, vaccinations and government issued ID are required to attend. A private invitation only funeral service will be held at the Christian Reformed Church. Interment will be in Brookfield Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made online to Farmers Helping Farmers. Online condolences may be shared on Ann’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
