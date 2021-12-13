William (Bill) Chester

William (Bill) John Chester, 65 of Crapaud, PEI peacefully passed away at the PEI Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Born on December 13, 1955, in Reston, Manitoba to Velma (nee Addison) of Carberry, Manitoba and Oliver Chester of Reston. He attended Brandon University and later moved to Alberta to begin his career in the oil industry, working for 30 years with Imperial Oil in Calgary. After retiring in 2012, Bill moved to Prince Edward Island with his wife Debbie Cairns to fulfill his dream of being a hobby gardener. An avid curler, he was very supportive of the local curling club, taking on the role as Treasurer and fundraising for the club. Bill was also active in the community and in recent years held the position of Councilor for the village. Bill is predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife Deborah (Debbie) Cairns, stepchildren Michael Lord (Alexis), Adam Lord (Kerry) of Alberta, Kayla Cotton, Nova Scotia and step-grandchildren Gavin and Danica Lord. Also survived by his sisters Beryl Chester, Alberta, Gail Sawchuk (Boniface) Manitoba, nieces Amber (Dion) Marcoux and Erica (Sean) Martin, nephew Rick Maddess, and great nieces and nephews who he was especially fond of. There will be no visitation by request. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date in Reston, Manitoba. If desired, donations in Bill’s memory can be made to the QEH Hospital Foundation, Charlottetown and the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown. Online condolences may be shared on Bill’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
