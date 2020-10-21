June 19th, 1928 - October 18th, 2020
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, October 18, 2020 of William “Bill” James Nearing, Charlottetown, age 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Mary Nearing (Trott). Dear father of Margie (Frank Geofreda), Bill (Janet), Ellen (Mark Brunell), Trisha Bishara (Bob) and Mike (Lisa Van De Wiel). Loving grandfather of Megan, Heather, Laura, Jaime, Mike, Isaac and Ben. Honorary great-grandfather of Averie. Brother of Jack Nearing, Calgary. Uncle of Lorraine Burns (Stephen Marshall), Moncton, and of the Calgary Nearings and Nanaimo Poiriers. He also leaves his dear friend Hilda Fitzsimmons. He was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth “Betty” Poirier. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Church with interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made by cheque and mailed to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
