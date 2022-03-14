William "Bill" Knox

August 15th, 1937 - March 6th, 2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Kenneth Knox of Charlottetown, in his 84th year at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, after courageously fighting a brief illness, surrounded by love and his family, on Sunday, March 6th, 2022. Bill was a much loved father and will be dearly missed by daughters Jackie (Larry) Hamm, Terri (David) Anderson, and son Chris (Jodi) Knox. He was also the cherished Poppa of; grandson, Tyler Hamm, granddaughter, Ashley Hamm Doiron (David), and the apple of his eye, great-granddaughter, Aisley, who adored her Poppa. Bill is also survived by brothers Edward (Judy), Jim (Irene), Ray (Maud), and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Eldon and Margaret (Norris); the mother of his children, Sharon Renner (Knox); his brother John; sister-in-law Eleanor; sister Hilda, and nephew Brad. Born in Halifax, on August 15, 1937, Bill spent his youth as an Air Cadet and later joined the Air Force. He went on to retire from a long career at CBC, which began as a cameraman in Halifax. Some of his favourite memories include working on the Don Messer show and watching a young Anne Murray sing “Snowbird”, as well as travelling across Canada filming the Royal Jubilee Tour in 1959, where he was honoured to have been selected to meet Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. After moving to PEI in the early 70s, Bill was active in curling and golf, and represented PEI in 55 Plus lawn bowling. He was a passionate and meticulous woodworker and had built and renovated several homes. Bill had an innate ability to fix anything, electrical, mechanical, or structural, and could often be found helping family and friends with repairs. He had a love of gardening, harvesting his own vegetables, and was famous for his decadent homemade pumpkin pies. Bill was also a cat lover and bird watcher who always kept the feeders full for his feathered friends. Bill’s happiest days were spent with family, enjoying get-togethers with his children, grandchildren and his cherished great-granddaughter, who loved to help her Poppa garden. He also loved a good card game at the “Fort” and spending sunny afternoons at Hamm’s Haven shore with friends and family. During the last several years he had taken up the hobby of jig saw puzzles and had completed over forty 1000 piece puzzles, as well as a number of intricate wooden mechanical 3D puzzles. He loved the challenge of completing them- the more difficult, the better. Bill’s ever present humour and strength helped to carry his family through the final stage of his life, during his six week hospital stay. If a strong will to live could have saved him, he would no doubt still be here with us. Resting at Belvedere Funeral. No visitation by request. A private family service/celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society, or the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared on Bill’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
Commented