At the Provincial Palliative Care Center on Monday, October 17, 2022, of William G. “David” Arsenault, of Charlottetown, age 85 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Faye Arsenault (MacInnis). Dear father of Gloria Dennis, Chester Arsenault, Daneen MacDonald (Gerry), Kent Arsenault (Lorraine), and Craig Arsenault. Loving grandfather of Sandra Gass (Tim), Douglas Dennis (Rose), Wynter Arsenault (Jerico Lamangan), Michael MacDonald, Nova Arsenault, Jenna Arsenault (Michou Petitpas), Rachel Arsenault (Robert Crewe), Dylan Arsenault, Zachary Arsenault, Anthony Arsenault, and great grandchildren Jessie, Alex, Avalon, Roch, Danica, Emma, Alexis, Travis, and Séverin. Also, lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Brother of Gail Butler (Harvey). Predeceased by parents Robert and Josephine (Gallant) Arsenault, infant son Daniel, and by his siblings Gloria, Ian, Ivan, Patsy, Robert, and Linda.
David was a well know Taxi Driver for many years, and he was a longtime loyal fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays. He enjoyed the Seniors Active Living Centre and spending time with his family.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where visitation will take place on Sunday, October 23 from 4-7 pm. Funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel Monday, October 24 at 10:30 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Provincial Palliative Care Centre, or the Seniors Active Living Centre.
