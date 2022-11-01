William G. ''David'' Arsenault

February 23, 1937 ~ October 17, 2022 (age 85)

At the Provincial Palliative Care Center on Monday, October 17, 2022, of William G. “David” Arsenault, of Charlottetown, age 85 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Faye Arsenault (MacInnis). Dear father of Gloria Dennis, Chester Arsenault, Daneen MacDonald (Gerry), Kent Arsenault (Lorraine), and Craig Arsenault. Loving grandfather of Sandra Gass (Tim), Douglas Dennis (Rose), Wynter Arsenault (Jerico Lamangan), Michael MacDonald, Nova Arsenault, Jenna Arsenault (Michou Petitpas), Rachel Arsenault (Robert Crewe), Dylan Arsenault, Zachary Arsenault, Anthony Arsenault, and great grandchildren Jessie, Alex, Avalon, Roch, Danica, Emma, Alexis, Travis, and Séverin. Also, lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Brother of Gail Butler (Harvey). Predeceased by parents Robert and Josephine (Gallant) Arsenault, infant son Daniel, and by his siblings Gloria, Ian, Ivan, Patsy, Robert, and Linda.