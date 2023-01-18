William Michael "Pius" Fitzpatrick Jan 18, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 5, 1946 ~ January 16, 2023 (age 76)t is with heavy hearts the family of Mike “Pius” announces his passing which occurred on January 16, 2023 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Mike “Pius” will be missed by his many family and friends.In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements are under the care of Belvedere Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pius Funeral Service Funeral Home Visitation Passing Belvedere Arrangement Recommended for you Print Ads O'Leary Fabrics N More KW Liquidation The Boys Markan West Co-operators Insurance Proud's Bicycle Eugene's General Store Moments Floral Stella's Linda's New to You Down East Auto Royal Pain Save the Hassle and Store your Tires this Season. Sleep Concept Stewart & Beck Bulletin Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Smith Randy Roy Richards Arsenault, Alyre Gus Karen Marie Anderson-MacKinnon Charlotte Jane McLeod nee MacEachern RN "Alex" Philip Mitton Geoffrey Brian Hussey Glendon (Glen) Gerald Arsenault Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMental illness: Robert Webster and the path forwardVeteran left with $100k bill after VAC refuses to reimburse for back surgeryDeceit by omission will not build trustHealth care’s unending leadership vacuumGolden Retriever passes owner’s missing sock Images Videos CommentedSister Frances Baker: A journey of sacred service (1)
