Sheep

The 2022 All Canada Classic was held in early July at the Ancaster Fair Grounds in Ancaster, Ontario.

The three-day event was sponsored by the Canadian Sheep Breeders’ Association and hosted by the Purebred Sheep Breeders of Ontario. The Shepherd’s Social for exhibitors and sponsors was held the previous night and a lamb and beef banquet with fun auction and presentations followed the show on Friday. The Classic included a trade show, national GenOvis awards, educational days presented by OSF as well as a junior show sponsored by Kubota Canada.

