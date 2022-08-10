The 2022 All Canada Classic was held in early July at the Ancaster Fair Grounds in Ancaster, Ontario.
The three-day event was sponsored by the Canadian Sheep Breeders’ Association and hosted by the Purebred Sheep Breeders of Ontario. The Shepherd’s Social for exhibitors and sponsors was held the previous night and a lamb and beef banquet with fun auction and presentations followed the show on Friday. The Classic included a trade show, national GenOvis awards, educational days presented by OSF as well as a junior show sponsored by Kubota Canada.
On show day, 52 consignors of 14 breeds presented their sheep to judges Francois Gelinas and Gary Reynolds who provided the show placements for 249 animals. This year the classes were divided into fitted and slick shorn classes, allowing consignors to choose their showing style. The Supreme Champion Ewe was a Dorset (Jim Driscoll 141H) consigned by Jim and Wendy Driscoll from Alma, Ontario. The Supreme Champion Ram was a Southdown (Comfort DR 81J) consigned by David Comfort from St Anns, Ontario. The Supreme Champion Flock was awarded to the Oxfords consigned by Jim Young of Brantford, Ontario.
On Saturday, buyers from nine provinces as well as two states, purchased 207 of the 249 animals offered for sale. This is the first year the sale was also available to buyers online through DLMS.
Prices averaged $803 for ewes and $1,325 for rams. The top-selling ewe was shared by a Charollais (Sandy Hill Jessica 11J) consigned by Sandy Hill Charollais from Red Deer County, Alberta, as well as a Rideau Arcott (Ovimax RR 73565J) consigned by Ferme Ovimax Senc. from St Philippe de Néri, Quebec. Both animals sold for $3,600 and the Charollais went home with John Davis from Cavan Monaghan, Ontario while the Rideau Arcott was sold to Lori Matheson of Ponoka, Alberta.
The top selling ram was a Dorset (Century Lane Lad 127J) consigned by Rob and Shirley Graves, from Ashton, Ontario and was purchased for $6600 by Laura Mosley from Lucknow, Ontario and Robert Mastine from St Felix De Kingsey, Quebec.
The CSBA is extremely appreciative of the tremendous national support it receives from new and long-time sponsors, exhibitors, consignors and buyers. The Purebred Sheep Breeders of Ontario demonstrated remarkable ambition by hosting both the junior show, as well as the All Canada Classic, after three years of preparation and planning during these unprecedented times.
The 2023 All Canada Sheep Classic will be held in Barriere, British Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.