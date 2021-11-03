While COVID-19 has played havoc with programming for the last 20 months and counting, the administrative director of the PEI 4-H Council says the pandemic has provided a chance for a life lesson in the mission of the organization.
"We are committed to building leaders and good global citizens," said Rayanne Frizzell. "It is about teaching that your decisions can have an impact on the world around you and the responsibility you have to the other members of your community."
She said during the pandemic many members have reached out to help others in the community, while respecting the protocols in place by the Chief Public Health Office. Frizzell praised the members and leaders who have gone above and beyond in community service and to ensure 4-H programming continued in a form as close to the pre-pandemic normal as possible.
Frizzell said some of the larger clubs across the province have had to split their meetings to comply with public health protocols. She explained 4-H is a family centered organization and many times younger siblings have often attended meetings before they are old enough to officially join but that is no longer allowed under the COVID protocols. Rayanne said that is the case in her own family and that has resulted in some adjustments in her family and others, but "people are adapting and making it work"
Like most people, she didn't envision the pandemic lasting as long as it has. When in-person programming stopped in March of 2020, she admits to being hopeful the 2021-2022 programming year (4-H follows the school year for club programming with the summer usually devoted to exhibiting at fair and exhibitions) could start to move back from the virtual world to the pre-pandemic normal.
When that didn't happen, she said the organization began to plan for a second pandemic summer. With most fair and exhibitions again not happening, she said the council staged several small shows for members only across the province. Frizzell said the shows are important to members involved in livestock, not only for the friendly competition but the social aspect they provide.
"We didn't want to go a second year without any shows because we were afraid of losing members," she said.
As well, the provincial council spearheaded a series of "summer socials" across the Island that offered a range of fun activities and an opportunity to get together with other members.
She said some projects like the bioresources component (which offers members a chance to gain a first-hand look at job opportunities in the bioresource sector) have been put on hold until after the pandemic. So too, have travel opportunities for senior members like attendance at the national leadership conference and the World Dairy Expo in the United States.
"These are important opportunities for senior members," she concluded. "Right now, the plan is to hold the 2022 leadership conference in person next April but that will depend on the protocols in place at the time. There have been a lot of ups and down but we will contine to offer the best experience we can to our members."
