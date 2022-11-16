The easing of COVID-19 restrictions is allowing the 20 4-H clubs across the province to offer programming closer to the format in place before the arrival of the worst pandemic in over a century.
"I wouldn't say we are at the post COVID stage yet but hopefully we are getting there," said Rayanne Frizzell, the administrative director of 4-H PEI. "Having said that, we will definitely be adhering to any protocols set down by the Chief Public Health Office throughout the program year."
The onset of the pandemic in March of 2020 forced the organziation to either move their programs online or cancel them altogether. Last year, there were capacity limits that forced some of the larger clubs to hold two meetings one right after the other.
In addition to being harder on the leaders, Frizzell said it also took away from the club atmosphere. Many of the clubs divided the meetings based on age, meaning younger club members did not have the opportunity to interact with seniors members of the club, who serve as role models and mentors.
"We are very much a family orientated organziation and we want our clubs to reflect a membership across all age levels," she said.
This summer saw the return of livestock shows at many of the fairs and exhibitions across the province after a two year absence. In addition to having the chance to show their animals, Frizzell said the shows have a strong social component for members.
While membership is down slightly in some clubs in the wake of the pandemic, she is confident the numbers will bounce back as the clubs move into high gear over the fall and winter.
To help perspective new leaders, Frizzell noted the provincial group has developed a new resource. While the Island 4-H movement is fortunate to have many experienced leaders who are more than willing to help those starting out, she said the resource guide is another tool to help in that task.
The administrative director said the organziation has also taken a new approach to many provincial projects. They are offering more one day sessions on a host of topics ranging from cake decorating to the outdoors instead of the usual format of presenting the course over a series of one hour sessions.
Frizzell said the new approach allows for easier scheduling, especially for experts from outside the 4-H program who volunteer their time as guest leaders. She explained, "they are essentially making a one day commitment instead of an hour a week over five or six weeks." She added it can also be easier for the members to schedule as well.
The approach was tried with five projects last year and expanded to close to a dozen for the 2022-2023 program year. She said the change was made possible thanks to funding from the Alliance for Mental Well-Being.
"We will be asking members and leaders for additional feedback this year to see if we can expand the approach in the future," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.