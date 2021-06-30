The annual Batesville Living Memorial Tree Planting was held at Poole's Corner in early June.
The Regional Council of 4-H organized the event under "almost normal" circumstances this year. It was a beautiful evening for the families to gather -- 4-H members, parents and leaders, along with Jeff Hannam from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action. In total, 168 trees were planted in the provincial forestry property behind the Cavendish Farms storage facility.
Jane Larocque, intermediate member of the Morell and Area 4-H Club, led a short ceremony to begin the evening. This included a poem entitled "The Tree of Life" by Carolyn McAllan, followed by a moment of silence. The ceremony ended with Hannam planting a hardwood tree at the edge of the lot so that 4-H members, parents and leaders can someday come back and see its growth.
This was the first time the ceremony was held at this site. Tucked deep in the woods, it was a suspenseful journey into the lot that kept members and leaders wondering what would be at the end of the winding path. Staff from the Forestry Division had prepared the site. Those in attendance were given guidance on how to properly plant the seedlings.
Each year, Batesville Canada plants one tree for each casket sold on prince Edward Island. The trees are meant to serve as a lasting, living memorial for years to come. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions put in place by the Chief Public Health Office, no guests were able to be present for this year's ceremony.
"We are pleased to assure families that a tree has been planted in memory of their loved one," said Katie MacCormack of 4-H. "Our members proudly use their 'hands for larger service' to make a positive mark on the environment, while also being part of a global program."
Eastern 4-H Region would like to extend a thank you to Batesville for allowing its members to continue to be a part of the living memorial tree planting. MacCormack said 4-H members look forward to the planting each year.
