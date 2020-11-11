"It has been quite a year."
That is how Administrative Director Rayanne Frizzell describes the challenge of offering programming to 4-H members across the province during a pandemic. She said it was hard to imagine when the organization held its annual meeting and awards banquet in February that less than a month later the Island would be in lockdown.
In the early days of the pandemic. Frizzell was talking with her counterparts from across the country weekly, helping to develop online options for members. She noted "every province is adapting to the COVID-19 protocols being set down in their jurisdiction but this is unchartered territory for everybody."
The administrative director said the organization wanted to give members an option to engage in projects online if they wanted but "we certainly didn't want anybody to feel pressured. We realize families are dealing with a lot and 4-H may not necessarily be a top priority and that is OK."
As the spring turned to summer, she said members missed having achievement days at the club level and then competing at exhibitions across the province (all exhibitions and livestock shows including the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale were also cancelled.) The 4-H year typically ends with a provincial achievement day which also had to be put on hold for 2020.
Frizzell said as the Chief Public Health Office increased the size of gatherings allowed, many clubs decided to resume operation in the fall under what she described as the "new normal." Clubs were allowed to set their own gathering rules as long as they were in compliance with provincial public health guidelines.
Some smaller clubs have been able to accommodate all of the membership at one time while making sure physical distancing rules are in place. For larger clubs, and she cited North River as an example, meetings have been split with half of the club members going the first hour and the rest in the second hour.
Frizzell said the organziation didn't have a definitive cut-off for registration this fall, saying "we wanted members and families to come back when they felt comfortable." She expects there will be a drop in membership as some families simply haven't reached that comfort level and "we understand that. We will continue to provide programming for those members that are comfortable participating and we hope the others will come back when they are ready."
She added the pandemic has provided an opportunity to teach members about the importance of good citizenship by following the rules laid down by public health officials. Frizzell said during the early days of the pandemic, many members pursued their community service projects (often on their own) by writing letters of thanks and support to essential workers and seniors who were under lockdown in manors and community care facilities.
"Nobody knows how long the new normal will be with us so it makes it hard to plan for the future," she said. "All we can do is continue to offer the best programming we can to our members and try to build on that when pandemic is over."
