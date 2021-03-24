Farmland values in the province climbed a modest 2.3 per cent last year, despite the fact Island producers were dealing with the double whammy of a pandemic and one of the driest summers in recent memory. That is a far cry from the 22.6 per cent hike experienced in 2019, which seems like a lifetime ago to me, as I am sure it does to most people.
However, the results were not uniform across the province. there was little growth in values in Prince County and modest growth of 2.4 per cent in Queens. However, Kings County continued to experience the strong growth that has become the hallmark in recent years, coming in at 8.6 per cent.
J.P. Gervais, who spearheads the annual survey in his role as chief economist with Farm Credit Canada, left little doubt he expects the Island number to rise probably to double digits again when the pandemic is no longer a factor in the equation. He told a conference call of agricultural journalists from across the country, land continues to be a hot commodity in the Cradle of Confederation and record low interest rates are an enticement to buyers. However, he warns the rates will likely rise over the long term.
The chief economist added the impacts of climate change are likely to play a greater role in setting the price as time goes on. All three Maritime provinces saw slow growth in land values last year, in part due to a dry growing season.
On a related front, the March report from United Potato Growers of Canada shows storage holdings are at a nine-year low, in part because of poor yields in PEI and New Brunswick. General Manager Kevin MacIsaac said that could lead to tight supplies as the season goes on, especially on the processing side. Already, it has created a tight seed market as growers get ready to plant the 2021 crop in just a few weeks.
MacIsaac noted that if restaurants gain increased capacity across the country as more Canadians get vaccinated, that will lead to increased processing demand. If COVID had not made an appearance last year, the general manager said some plants (especially in the Maritimes) may have had trouble sourcing spuds.
Certainly all growers have their fingers crossed 2021 will be a better growing season than the last several. With two hot and dry growing seasons coming on the heels of the "growing season from hell" in 2018, producers simply can't afford another bad year.
On another front, congratulations to James Worth and his team of organizers for staging the pandemic edition of the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale. There was disappointment all around last year when the sale had to be cancelled during the early days of COVID-19.
Certainly, this show was different-- no spectators, everybody wearing a mask and the buyers in another room on sale day. However, you would be hard-pressed to point to any facet of Island life that is the same as it was before March of 2020. A big congratulations to Daniel Naddy, who took home the grand champion award in both the open and 4-H show.
