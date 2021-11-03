“He’s farming from his kitchen.” It’s a criticism often leveled at farmers growing GMO crops. Rather than monitoring fields for weed problems, Round-up (Glyphosate) is sprayed on a schedule and that takes care of it. In the future farmers may still spend time in the kitchen, but gathering important information from a computer screen. More importantly blanket spraying a field to control weeds will begin to be seen as unacceptable. I can’t wait.
Every season we see more and more hints of technologies that are designed to make farming more efficient, have less impact on the environment. While many would like to see a quick evolution to a GMO free, organic only agriculture on PEI that’s well in the future, if ever. However these new technologies can help farmers meet some important objectives, essentially respecting natural systems rather than trying to overwhelm nature, making sure the cure isn’t worse than the disease.
These aren’t new ideas, it’s how to accomplish them that’s changing. Integrated pest management, the 4 R’s (right rate, right source, right placement, and right timing) encourage farmers to limit the use of fertilizers and pesticides to just what a crop needs. The problem is generally farmers don’t have enough information to do this confidently and, given the consequences, it’s always a safer bet to use a little more of everything, not less. Bigger farms simply amplify this dynamic. New smart technologies will help farmers be much better informed.
Aitazaz Farooque is the lead researcher for an ambitious “precision agriculture” project that’s based at UPEI’s School of Sustainable Design Engineering. This is how Dr. Farooque characterized the goals of the project "The idea here is to develop the sustainable technology so that we can apply crop inputs, which is fertilizers, pesticides, lime application, based on the need, not everywhere….. And by doing that we can achieve environmental benefits which is less runoff of nutrients in water bodies and leaching in sub-surface water quality, and at the same time less greenhouse gas emissions in the environment."
At the heart of the new technologies are tools (sensors and specialized cameras) to map fields, and distinguish between healthy growing plants, unhealthy plants, and weeds (a plant growing in the wrong place). Then pesticides and nutrients can be applied just where they’re needed, not the blanket spraying that’s used now. I can’t think of a more important development.
Drones are now doing some of this mapping. Equipment attached to farm equipment, even satellites will all play a role. It used to take huge computer data crunching to create these maps but advancements in hard and software are making it more available at the farm level.
I think it’s especially important for preventing the overuse of commercial fertilizer. Nitrates in groundwater continue to be a serious health risk for many people, and excess nitrates are the cause of yearly dead zones in waterways where fertilized algae grows abundantly and then steals the water’s oxygen breaking down. Some earlier research in Nova Scotia by Agriculture Canada said that 84 percent of nitrogen losses from cropland occurs during the non-growing season. In other words this is excess fertilizer that was no benefit to the crop, but left to leach into the environment once the crop was harvested. It’s a waste of resources and makes reducing nitrate levels much more difficult.
If farmers could gain confidence that smart technologies will alert them in good time to poorly growing plants, areas of a field that need additional nutrients, then fertilizer use can be responsibly managed.
A lot of the research and development for this is being done at universities, and like so much else COVID-19 is having an impact. UPEI engineering and physics students have been developing SpudNik-1 with a grant from the Canadian Space Agency. It would be the size of a bread box and capture precise soil and crop data, weed and disease infestations from large areas on PEI and relay it back to farmers.
Physicist Bill Whelan says the precision mirrors for the project have been built and are now being tested, but COVID shutdown labs here and at 14 other universities for the last year and a half, and even now access is restricted. The space agency has delayed the launch until 2023.
All of this is science, not science fiction. It will certainly come with costs for farmers and the payback will have to make sense. I’m hoping the value of natural resources like beneficial insects and healthy streams becomes part of the calculation too.
